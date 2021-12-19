Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $672.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

ADBE traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $556.64. 7,999,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,391. The company has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

