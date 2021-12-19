Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after acquiring an additional 438,465 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,406,000 after acquiring an additional 814,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 592,304 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

