Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,901.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,870.02 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of Seaboard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.