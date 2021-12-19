Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Lowers Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. LSI Industries accounts for 2.0% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.77% of LSI Industries worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LYTS opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

