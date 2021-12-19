Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,362 shares during the period. Genworth Financial makes up 1.6% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,454 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.8% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,606,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,118 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

