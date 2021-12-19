Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.62. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,022,765 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

