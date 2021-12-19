ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 13,637 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,165% compared to the average daily volume of 1,078 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

ACAD stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $167,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

