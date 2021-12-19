AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 11.2% Higher

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.23. 82,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,727,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

