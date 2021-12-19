Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Boosted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 727.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,910 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 541,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.5% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,821 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,145,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.41. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

