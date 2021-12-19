AAR (AIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $35.75 on Friday. AAR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAR stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AAR were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

