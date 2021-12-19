$90.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post sales of $90.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.95 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $35.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $293.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $304.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $427.04 million, with estimates ranging from $399.75 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE HT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. 700,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

