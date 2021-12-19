8,500 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.