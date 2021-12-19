8,081 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,447,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,625,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNXC stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $191.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

