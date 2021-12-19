76,091 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

RYLD opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

