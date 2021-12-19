$74.78 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $74.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.87 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $82.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSF. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.88. 521,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,610. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.