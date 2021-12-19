$72.07 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report sales of $72.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.91 million and the lowest is $68.17 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $280.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $313.79 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.