$690.29 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $690.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.14 million. Primerica reported sales of $594.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a twelve month low of $128.84 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.