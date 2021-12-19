$622.90 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report sales of $622.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.80 million and the lowest is $622.00 million. Belden posted sales of $498.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.35. Belden has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $68.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Belden by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,092,000 after buying an additional 75,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Belden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,281,000 after buying an additional 106,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Belden by 128.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Belden by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Belden by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,302,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

