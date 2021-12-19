5,642 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.81. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.