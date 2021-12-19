$508.85 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce $508.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $507.70 million and the highest is $510.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $386.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. 6,121,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $577.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

