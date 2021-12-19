$508.85 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce $508.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $507.70 million and the highest is $510.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $386.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. 6,121,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $577.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.