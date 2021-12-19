$5.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings of $5.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $5.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.88. 2,789,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.49. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 216,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 236,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.