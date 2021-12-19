$5.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings of $5.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $5.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.88. 2,789,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.49. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 216,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 236,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

