$49.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce sales of $49.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.19 million. Ooma posted sales of $44.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $191.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.45 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $209.18 million, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $212.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ooma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ooma by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 104,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 472,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,410. Ooma has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $489.80 million, a P/E ratio of -205.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.