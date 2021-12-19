4,623 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 36.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Eaton by 13.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

NYSE:ETN opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.95 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

