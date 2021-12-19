$461.29 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $461.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.30 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $474.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wendy’s.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. 3,611,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.