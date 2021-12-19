$402.19 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce sales of $402.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.40 million and the highest is $442.10 million. Sunrun reported sales of $320.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,117,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,807. Sunrun has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $218,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,086. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

