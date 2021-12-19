3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.62. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

