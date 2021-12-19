3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.