$37.13 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post sales of $37.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.82 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $116.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.37 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 269,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,456. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

