3,640 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $226.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.93. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

