$36.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post $36.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.47 billion. Anthem reported sales of $31.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.39 billion to $138.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.85.

Shares of ANTM traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.10. 1,815,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $451.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.