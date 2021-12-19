$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.25 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $12.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,998. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.37 and a 200 day moving average of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

