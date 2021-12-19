$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.39 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,744.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 157,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.45. 2,552,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.67 and its 200-day moving average is $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

