2,844 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

