21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Stake Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,857,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,081,000. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,469,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 888,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

