210 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.5% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

