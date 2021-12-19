$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.09 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,627,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.