$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $920.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.31. 3,753,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,113. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,033 shares of company stock valued at $31,371,771. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 56,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

