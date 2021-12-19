-$2.15 EPS Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report ($2.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

