$194.62 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post $194.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.90 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $827.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,967,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hecla Mining by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

HL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,362,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

