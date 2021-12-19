$194.09 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post $194.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.44 million and the lowest is $188.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $766.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $795.63 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,151. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.