$187.87 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post sales of $187.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.40 million and the lowest is $186.32 million. Paylocity posted sales of $146.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $817.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.48 million to $819.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $995.43 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.84. 693,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.95. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.30 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.