1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Maria Johnson Buys 12,500 Shares

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Maria Johnson purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $30,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GOED opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

