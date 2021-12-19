180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $310,000 Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $137.58 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $85.77 and a 1 year high of $145.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.62.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

