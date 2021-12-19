180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Five Below by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.78. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

