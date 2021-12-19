180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $221,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.31 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

