180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 122,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 56,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $58.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

