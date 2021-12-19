180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

