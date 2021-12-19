180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

