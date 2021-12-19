$17.77 Million in Sales Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will post sales of $17.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.54 million. Minim reported sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $62.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MINM shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 117,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

