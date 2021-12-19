$15.68 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $15.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.15 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $58.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.80 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 193,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

